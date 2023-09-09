The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (1-0) take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks 25th-worst in the FBS (460 yards allowed per game), Florida State has had more success on offense, ranking 28th in the FBS offensively totaling 494 yards per game. Southern Miss ranks 40th in the FBS with 40 points per game on offense, and it ranks 41st with 14 points surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Southern Miss vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Southern Miss vs. Florida State Key Statistics

Southern Miss Florida State 441 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 494 (38th) 226 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 460 (97th) 145 (70th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 135 (78th) 296 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 359 (14th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 2 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (29th)

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has recored 267 passing yards, or 267 per game, so far this season. He has completed 75% of his passes and has recorded three touchdowns with one interception.

The team's top rusher, Rodrigues Clark, has carried the ball nine times for 54 yards (54 per game).

Tiaquelin Mims has compiled 30 yards on two carries, while also catching three passes for 18 yards.

Jakarius Caston leads his squad with 104 receiving yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Latreal Jones has three receptions (on four targets) for a total of 68 yards (68 yards per game) this year.

Davis Dalton's three grabs (on three targets) have netted him 36 yards (36 ypg).

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has been a dual threat for Florida State so far this season. He has 342 passing yards, completing 74.2% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 38 yards (38 ypg) on seven carries with one rushing touchdown.

Trey Benson has racked up 47 yards on 12 carries.

Keon Coleman has hauled in nine catches for 122 yards (122 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Johnny Wilson has caught seven passes while averaging 104 yards per game.

Jaheim Bell has a total of 49 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in two throws and scoring one touchdown.

