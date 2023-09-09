Ole Miss vs. Tulane: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (1-0) will look to upset the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Rebels are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Ole Miss vs. Tulane matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Ole Miss vs. Tulane Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Ole Miss vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|Tulane Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ole Miss (-7.5)
|64.5
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Ole Miss (-7.5)
|65
|-325
|+260
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Ole Miss (-7)
|64.5
|-310
|+245
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+240
|-303
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Ole Miss (-7)
|-
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Ole Miss vs. Tulane Betting Trends
Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.