The Arizona Wildcats (1-0) will look to upset the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Bulldogs are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under is 60.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mississippi State vs. Arizona matchup.

Mississippi State vs. Arizona Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Starkville, Mississippi
  • Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Mississippi State vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline Arizona Moneyline
BetMGM Mississippi State (-9.5) 60.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Mississippi State (-9) 60 -340 +270 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Mississippi State (-9.5) 59.5 -330 +260 Bet on this game with FanDuel
Tipico Mississippi State (-10) - -380 +300 Bet on this game with Tipico

Week 2 Odds

Mississippi State vs. Arizona Betting Trends

Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

