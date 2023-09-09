Our computer model predicts the Mississippi State Bulldogs will beat the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, September 9 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Looking to bet on Mississippi State vs. Arizona? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Mississippi State vs. Arizona Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Mississippi State (-9) Toss Up (60.5) Mississippi State 39, Arizona 22

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 2 SEC Predictions

Mississippi State Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this game.

The Bulldogs are unbeaten against the spread this year.

Mississippi State has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 9-point favorites.

The over/under for this game is 60.5 points, one more than the average point total for Mississippi State games this season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulldogs vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Mississippi State 48 7 48 7 -- -- Arizona 38 3 38 3 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.