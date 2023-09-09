The Southern Jaguars (0-1) and the Jackson State Tigers (1-1) play on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Ace W. Mumford Stadium in a battle of SWAC foes.

Southern is averaging 10 points per game offensively this year (90th in the FCS), and is giving up 14 points per game (26th) on defense. In terms of points scored Jackson State ranks 52nd in the FCS (23.5 points per game), and it is 35th defensively (17.5 points allowed per game).

Jackson State vs. Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium

Jackson State vs. Southern Key Statistics

Jackson State Southern 401 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 235 (94th) 279 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 266 (30th) 105 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 69 (102nd) 296 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166 (69th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has thrown for 443 yards on 69.2% passing while collecting three touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

Irvin Mulligan is his team's leading rusher with 29 carries for 186 yards, or 93 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Zy McDonald has been given 10 carries and totaled 45 yards.

Rico Powers Jr. has racked up 214 receiving yards on eight receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Isaiah Spencer has nine receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 89 yards (44.5 yards per game) this year.

Andre Hunt's four grabs (on four targets) have netted him 73 yards (36.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood has been a dual threat for Southern so far this season. He has 166 passing yards, completing 50% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 22 yards (22 ypg) on eight carries.

Gary Quarles has carried the ball eight times for a team-high 30 yards on the ground.

Jailon Howard's team-high 42 yards as a receiver have come on three receptions (out of three targets).

George Qualls Jr. has hauled in three receptions totaling 33 yards so far this campaign.

Colbey Washington has been the target of one pass and compiled one catch for 24 yards, an average of 24 yards per contest.

