Eddie Rosario and his .390 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Johan Oviedo on September 9 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Pirates.

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Rosario is batting .266 with 23 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.

Rosario is batting .444 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Rosario has reached base via a hit in 75 games this season (of 123 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

In 19 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.4%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).

Rosario has an RBI in 36 of 123 games this year, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 49 of 123 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Home Away 64 GP 59 .298 AVG .230 .339 OBP .301 .573 SLG .393 27 XBH 20 16 HR 5 48 RBI 22 57/14 K/BB 49/20 0 SB 3

