Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Pirates on September 9, 2023
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the Atlanta Braves host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 132 hits with 29 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs, 43 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a .265/.325/.458 slash line on the season.
- Reynolds has recorded a base hit in nine games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .256 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
Ke'Bryan Hayes Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Hayes Stats
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has put up 111 hits with 23 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .267/.309/.451 on the season.
- Hayes heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.
Hayes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
