How to Watch the Braves vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 272 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .504 slugging percentage.
- The Braves' .276 batting average leads the majors.
- Atlanta is the highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.8 runs per game (817 total).
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .345 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game to rank sixth in the majors.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is No. 1 in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has a 3.88 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.269).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dylan Dodd starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- The 25-year-old left-hander is making his MLB debut.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/3/2023
|Dodgers
|L 3-1
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Bobby Miller
|9/5/2023
|Cardinals
|L 10-6
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Miles Mikolas
|9/6/2023
|Cardinals
|L 11-6
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Dakota Hudson
|9/7/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-5
|Home
|Max Fried
|Adam Wainwright
|9/8/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Mitch Keller
|9/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Dylan Dodd
|Johan Oviedo
|9/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|9/11/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Taijuan Walker
|9/11/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Michael Lorenzen
|9/12/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Zack Wheeler
|9/13/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Cristopher Sanchez
