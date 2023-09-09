The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (0-1) and the Alcorn State Braves (0-1) square off at Homer Bryce Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

From an offensive standpoint, SFA ranks 39th in the FCS with 30 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 103rd in points allowed (540 points allowed per contest). Alcorn State ranks 94th with 226 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 78th with 441 total yards surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Alcorn State vs. SFA Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches, Texas Venue: Homer Bryce Stadium

Alcorn State vs. SFA Key Statistics

Alcorn State SFA 226 (96th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 240 (93rd) 441 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 540 (100th) 182 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 104 (75th) 44 (118th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 136 (89th) 2 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (87th) 1 (16th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (2nd)

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen leads Alcorn State with 44 yards on 5-of-9 passing this season.

Tyler Macon has rushed four times for 83 yards, with one touchdown.

Jarveon Howard has compiled 47 yards on 13 carries.

Malik Rodgers has hauled in 26 receiving yards on one catches to pace his team so far this season.

Niko Duffey has racked up 12 receiving yards (12 yards per game) on two receptions.

Da'Mare Franklin's one catch (on one target) has netted him 8 yards (8 ypg).

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer has thrown for 136 yards (136 ypg) to lead SFA, completing 58.1% of his passes compared to one interception this season.

Anthony Williams has racked up 55 yards on nine carries while finding paydirt one time.

This season, Jerrell Wimbley has carried the ball 16 times for 51 yards (51 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 17 yards through the air.

Lawton Rikel has hauled in three receptions for 40 yards (40 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Josh Thompson has put together a 35-yard season so far, hauling in three passes on five targets.

Khiyon Wafer has been the target of six passes and racked up four catches for 22 yards, an average of 22 yards per contest.

