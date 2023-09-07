With an ADP that ranks him 145th at his position (527th overall), Tre'Quan Smith has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied 33.8 fantasy points, which ranked him 110th at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the New Orleans Saints WR in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Tre'Quan Smith Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 33.80 25.40 - Overall Rank 287 364 527 Position Rank 112 136 145

Tre'Quan Smith 2022 Stats

Smith received got 27 targets last season and turned them into 19 receptions for 278 yards and one touchdown, averaging 16.4 yards per tilt.

In Week 3 last season against the Carolina Panthers, Smith posted a season-high 10.5 fantasy points, with these numbers: four receptions, 105 yards.

Tre'Quan Smith 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Panthers 10.5 5 4 105 0 Week 4 Vikings 1.8 2 1 18 0 Week 5 Seahawks 1.0 4 1 10 0 Week 6 Bengals 10.3 3 3 43 1 Week 7 @Cardinals 5.9 6 5 59 0 Week 8 Raiders 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Ravens 2.9 4 3 29 0 Week 12 @49ers 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 18 Panthers 0.6 1 1 6 0

