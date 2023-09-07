Tune in to see the first round of the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship on Thursday, September 7, when golfers travel to Cincinnati, Ohio and the 6,515-yard, par-72 course at Kenwood Country Club, battling for a piece of the $2M purse. Ally Ewing is the defending champion at this event.

How to Watch the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship

Start Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET Venue: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par/Distance: Par 72/6,515 yards

Par 72/6,515 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Kroger Queen City Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

