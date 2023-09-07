Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 1.8 fantasy points (179th among WRs), the New Orleans Saints' Keith Kirkwood is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 177th wide receiver off the board this summer (633rd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Keith Kirkwood Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 1.80 3.64 - Overall Rank 508 661 633 Position Rank 192 258 177

Keith Kirkwood 2022 Stats

Kirkwood's stat line last year featured two receptions for 18 yards, averaging 1.5 yards per game on four targets.

In Week 6 last year against the Cincinnati Bengals, Kirkwood put up a season-high 1.4 fantasy points, with this stat line: one reception, 14 yards.

Keith Kirkwood 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Seahawks 0.4 1 1 4 0 Week 6 Bengals 1.4 1 1 14 0 Week 16 @Browns 0.0 2 0 0 0

