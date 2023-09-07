Foster Moreau, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 47th among TEs; 446th overall), posted 52.2 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 31st at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the New Orleans Saints TE.

Foster Moreau Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 52.20 33.81 - Overall Rank 232 318 446 Position Rank 30 41 47

Foster Moreau 2022 Stats

Moreau compiled 420 receiving yards on 33 catches with two scores last year. He posted 24.7 yards per game (on 54 targets).

Moreau picked up 10.3 fantasy points -- three receptions, 43 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Foster Moreau 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Cardinals 3.0 4 3 30 0 Week 3 @Titans 4.4 4 3 44 0 Week 7 Texans 2.8 5 3 28 0 Week 8 @Saints 3.1 9 6 31 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 2.4 5 2 42 0 Week 10 Colts 10.3 4 3 43 1 Week 11 @Broncos 3.3 3 1 33 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 9.3 7 3 33 1 Week 13 Chargers 3.2 3 1 32 0 Week 14 @Rams 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 15 Patriots 2.0 2 2 20 0 Week 16 @Steelers 1.9 3 2 19 0 Week 17 49ers 5.5 3 3 55 0 Week 18 Chiefs 1.0 1 1 10 0

