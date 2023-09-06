Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Cardinals on September 6, 2023
Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Nolan Arenado and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Truist Park on Wednesday, starting at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Spencer Strider Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 9.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Strider Stats
- The Braves will hand the ball to Spencer Strider (16-4) for his 28th start of the season.
- In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 16 of them.
- Strider has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 27 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
- The 24-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.62), sixth in WHIP (1.054), and first in K/9 (13.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Strider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 31
|6.0
|4
|4
|4
|9
|2
|at Giants
|Aug. 25
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|9
|1
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 18
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|10
|1
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|4
|at Pirates
|Aug. 7
|2.2
|5
|6
|6
|3
|3
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has recorded 184 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 32 home runs and 71 walks. He has driven in 86 runs with 63 stolen bases.
- He has a .332/.413/.573 slash line so far this year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 5
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 31
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|6
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 24 doubles, three triples, 45 home runs, 88 walks and 114 RBI (138 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashing .266/.373/.584 on the year.
- Olson has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .143 with two home runs, two walks and two RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 1
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 31
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 138 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 37 walks and 87 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .271/.320/.479 on the season.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Sep. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 26 doubles, 22 home runs, 73 walks and 71 RBI (144 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.
- He's slashed .275/.365/.451 so far this season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Sep. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
