On Wednesday, September 6 at 7:20 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (90-47) host the St. Louis Cardinals (60-78) at Truist Park. Spencer Strider will get the nod for the Braves, while Dakota Hudson will take the mound for the Cardinals.

The Braves are -300 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cardinals (+240). Atlanta (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

Braves vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (16-4, 3.62 ERA) vs Hudson - STL (5-1, 4.02 ERA)

Braves vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -310 +250 - 9.5 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -300 +240 Braves (-2.5) 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 123 games this season and won 82 (66.7%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter, the Braves have gone 3-2 (60%).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and finished 7-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Cardinals have won in 25, or 43.1%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Cardinals this season with a +240 moneyline set for this game.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Austin Riley 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+100) Matt Olson 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (-105) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+115) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+125) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

