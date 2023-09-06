The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado take the field at Truist Park against Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -300 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +240 moneyline odds to win. Atlanta is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

Braves vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -300 +240 9 -110 -110 -2.5 +110 -135

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been the moneyline favorite 123 total times this season. They've finished 82-41 in those games.

Atlanta has gone 3-2 (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 75%.

Atlanta has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 137 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 73 of those games (73-61-3).

The Braves have put together a 12-11-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.2% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-23 46-24 28-18 62-29 71-39 19-8

