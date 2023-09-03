The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-0) and the Jackson State Tigers (1-0) square off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

Florida A&M ranked 75th in total offense this year (357.1 yards per game), but it really clicked on defense, ranking 17th-best in the FCS with 357.1 yards allowed per game. Jackson State has dominated on both offense and defense this season, ranking 11th-best in total offense (499 total yards per game) and 20th-best in total defense (201 total yards allowed per game).

We dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on ESPN.

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M Key Statistics (2022)

Jackson State Florida A&M 447.9 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.1 (72nd) 253.2 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.9 (22nd) 151.8 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 98.9 (116th) 296.1 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.2 (30th) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 5 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown leads Jackson State with 361 yards on 26-of-33 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Irvin Mulligan has rushed 13 times for 109 yards, with one touchdown.

JD Martin has run for 36 yards across 11 attempts. He's chipped in with three catches for 17 yards.

Rico Powers Jr. has hauled in 95 receiving yards on four receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Isaiah Spencer has put up a 64-yard season so far. He's caught five passes on five targets.

Duke Miller has racked up 57 reciving yards (57 ypg) this season.

Florida A&M Stats Leaders (2022)

Jeremy Moussa's previous season stat line: 2,730 passing yards (248.2 per game), 225-for-393 (57.3%), 21 touchdowns and 10 picks.

Jaylen McCloud churned out 379 rushing yards (34.5 per game) and five touchdowns last year.

Terrell Jennings ran for 292 yards on 67 carries (26.5 yards per game), with three rushing touchdowns last year.

Xavier Smith collected 74 receptions for 876 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He was targeted 68 times, and averaged 79.6 yards per game.

Jah'Marae Sheread tacked on 588 yards on 45 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 37 times, and averaged 53.5 receiving yards per game.

David Manigo's stat line last year: 368 receiving yards, 23 catches, on 23 targets.

