Eddie Rosario vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eddie Rosario and his .425 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (113 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Bobby Miller on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .258 with 22 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in 71 of 118 games this season (60.2%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (22.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (18 of 118), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has had an RBI in 34 games this year (28.8%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (15.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 45 times this year (38.1%), including nine games with multiple runs (7.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|58
|.281
|AVG
|.233
|.319
|OBP
|.305
|.557
|SLG
|.399
|25
|XBH
|20
|15
|HR
|5
|43
|RBI
|22
|55/12
|K/BB
|49/20
|0
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.20).
- The Dodgers rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.00, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.