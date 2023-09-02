The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (0-0) face an FCS opponent, the Alcorn State Braves (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

On offense, Southern Miss ranked 100th in the FBS with 349.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 60th in total defense (371.7 yards allowed per contest). Alcorn State totaled 20.7 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 100th in the FCS. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 44th, surrendering 24.9 points per contest.

Below in this article, we will give all the info you need to know about how to see this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southern Miss vs. Alcorn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Southern Miss vs. Alcorn State Key Statistics (2022)

Southern Miss Alcorn State 349.3 (86th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.7 (84th) 371.7 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.8 (21st) 141.6 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.1 (38th) 207.7 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.6 (111th) 26 (123rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 22 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (35th)

Southern Miss Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Zach Wilcke had 1,163 passing yards (89.5 per game), a 57.4% completion percentage, nine touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Last year Frank Gore Jr. took 228 carries for 1,382 yards (106.3 per game) and scored nine touchdowns. When it comes to receiving, he also caught 20 passes for 221 yards (17 per game).

Janari Dean ran for 191 yards on 62 carries (14.7 yards per game), with three rushing touchdowns last year.

In the previous year, Jason Brownlee grabbed 55 passes (on 115 targets) for 891 yards (68.5 per game). He also found the end zone eight times.

Jakarius Caston also impressed receiving last year. He collected 31 receptions for 446 yards and five touchdowns. He was targeted 45 times.

Tiaquelin Mims reeled in 23 passes on 36 targets for 368 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 28.3 receiving yards per game.

Alcorn State Stats Leaders (2022)

Aaron Allen completed 59.6% of his passes to throw for 1,074 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Jarveon Howard averaged 115.5 rushing yards per game and accumulated 12 rushing touchdowns.

Niko Duffey ran for one touchdown on 348 yards a year ago.

Monterio Hunt averaged 36.9 receiving yards and collected three receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Malik Rodgers caught 24 passes last season on his way to 343 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Juan Anthony Jr. averaged 30.2 receiving yards per game on 1.9 targets per game a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed Southern Miss or Alcorn State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.