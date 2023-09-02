Player prop bet odds for Kyle Schwarber, Christian Yelich and others are available when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Nola Stats

The Phillies will send Aaron Nola (12-8) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 40th, 1.124 WHIP ranks 14th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 19th.

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Aug. 27 7.0 1 0 0 9 1 vs. Giants Aug. 21 7.0 7 2 2 5 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 16 5.0 4 4 4 7 4 vs. Nationals Aug. 10 5.0 5 1 1 6 1 vs. Royals Aug. 4 5.1 8 5 5 8 1

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has recorded 92 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 38 home runs and 102 walks. He has driven in 86 runs.

He's slashing .189/.333/.459 on the season.

Schwarber will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with three home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Angels Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Angels Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Angels Aug. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Stott Stats

Bryson Stott has 27 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 32 walks and 55 RBI (144 total hits). He's also stolen 24 bases.

He's slashing .293/.338/.442 on the season.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels Aug. 29 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Angels Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Cardinals Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 140 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 27 stolen bases.

He's slashed .279/.367/.448 so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Sep. 1 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Aug. 28 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Padres Aug. 27 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 28 doubles, 18 home runs, 55 walks and 68 RBI (106 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He's slashing .234/.315/.415 so far this year.

Santana takes a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .368 with three doubles, two home runs, eight walks and eight RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Sep. 1 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 26 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

