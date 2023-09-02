The Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0) host the FCS SE Louisiana Lions on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Bulldogs are heavily favored by 31.5 points in the contest. The contest has a point total set at 59.5.

Mississippi State totaled 392.9 yards per game on offense last season (62nd in the FBS), and it ranked 35th on the other side of the ball with 344.5 yards allowed per game. SE Louisiana ranked 80th in total defense last season (395.1 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-best in the FCS with 441 total yards per game.

Mississippi State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

TV Channel: SEC Network

Mississippi State vs SE Louisiana Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mississippi State -31.5 -115 -110 59.5 -115 -110 N/A N/A

Week 1 SEC Betting Trends

Mississippi State Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi State was 7-5-1 against the spread last season.

The Bulldogs covered the spread when playing as at least 31.5-point favorites in their only opportunity last season.

Mississippi State had seven of its 13 games go over the point total last year.

Mississippi State won 77.8% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (7-2).

The Lions have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than .

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bulldogs have an implied win probability of 0.0%.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

In 13 games last year, Will Rogers threw for 3,963 yards (304.8 per game), with 35 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.9%.

On the ground, Jo'Quavious Marks scored nine touchdowns and accumulated 582 yards (44.8 per game).

In the passing game, Marks scored zero touchdowns, with 48 receptions for 288 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Rara Thomas scored seven TDs, hauling in 44 balls for 626 yards (48.2 per game).

In 13 games, Dillon Johnson rushed for 499 yards (38.4 per game) and three TDs.

In addition, Johnson had 47 catches for 274 yards and zero touchdowns.

As a tone-setter on defense, Nathaniel Watson recorded 90 tackles, seven TFL, six sacks, and one interception in 13 games last year.

Jett Johnson recorded two sacks to go with five TFL and 75 tackles in 13 games.

Tyrus Wheat had six sacks to go with seven TFL, 39 tackles, and one interception in 13 games a season ago.

Collin Duncan amassed one interception to go with 38 tackles, three TFL, two sacks, and two passes defended in 13 games played.

