The Utah State Aggies (0-0) will look to upset the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 25.5 points. The over/under is 45 in the outing.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Utah State matchup in this article.

Iowa vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. Utah State Betting Trends

Iowa compiled an 8-5-0 ATS record last year.

Utah State compiled a 4-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Aggies covered the spread once when an underdog by 25.5 points or more last year (in two opportunities).

Iowa & Utah State 2023 Futures Odds

Iowa To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 Utah State To Win the National Champ. +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000 To Win the MWC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

