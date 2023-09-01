Mississippi BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

Have the desire to bet on one of today's games but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the game. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

Games to Bet on Today

New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: NFL Network (Watch on Fubo)

NFL Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Broncos (-7.5)

Broncos (-7.5) Broncos Moneyline: -350

-350 Patriots Moneyline: +275

+275 Total: 35

Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Spread Favorite: Georgia Tech (-6.5)

Georgia Tech (-6.5) Georgia Tech Moneyline: -300

-300 Nevada Moneyline: +240

+240 Total: 139.5

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Browns (-3)

Browns (-3) Browns Moneyline: -150

-150 Texans Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 40

Washington Commanders vs. New York Jets

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Jets (-3)

Jets (-3) Jets Moneyline: -160

-160 Commanders Moneyline: +135

+135 Total: 37

Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bears (-4)

Bears (-4) Bears Moneyline: -200

-200 Cardinals Moneyline: +165

+165 Total: 43

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Lions (-3)

Lions (-3) Lions Moneyline: -160

-160 Vikings Moneyline: +135

+135 Total: 47.5

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Spread Favorite: Hawaii (-5.5)

Hawaii (-5.5) Hawaii Moneyline: -250

-250 TCU Moneyline: +195

+195 Total: 149.5

Green Bay Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Packers (-4)

Packers (-4) Packers Moneyline: -210

-210 Panthers Moneyline: +170

+170 Total: 37.5

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-1)

Jaguars (-1) Jaguars Moneyline: -120

-120 Buccaneers Moneyline: +100

+100 Total: 43.5

Seattle Seahawks vs. Tennessee Titans

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-3.5)

Seahawks (-3.5) Seahawks Moneyline: -175

-175 Titans Moneyline: +145

+145 Total: 41.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.