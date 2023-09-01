Mississippi BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Mississippi BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.
Wanting to put money on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.
While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a bigger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.
Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the contest.
Games to Bet on Today
Fresno State Bulldogs vs. San Francisco Dons
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: San Francisco (-11.5)
- Total: 130.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Yale Bulldogs vs. Kansas Jayhawks
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Lawrence, Kansas
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Kansas (-15.5)
- Total: 142.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, AZFamily (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Kings (-3.5)
- Kings Moneyline: -155
- Suns Moneyline: +125
- Total: 244.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Siena Saints vs. Brown Bears
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Providence, Rhode Island
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Brown (-12.5)
- Total: 132.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSSW (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Rockets (-8.5)
- Rockets Moneyline: -350
- Mavericks Moneyline: +280
- Total: 225.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: 76ers (-8.5)
- 76ers Moneyline: -350
- Raptors Moneyline: +260
- Total: 229.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Drake Bulldogs vs. UAB Blazers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Birmingham, Alabama
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: UAB (-3.5)
- Total: 149.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, MNMT (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Warriors (-12.5)
- Warriors Moneyline: -700
- Wizards Moneyline: +500
- Total: 247.5
Boston Bruins vs. Winnipeg Jets
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Bruins (-125)
- Moneyline Underdog: Jets (+105)
- Total: 5.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Colorado State Rams vs. Loyola Marymount Lions
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Loyola Marymount (-5.5)
- Total: 147.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.