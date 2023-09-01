Mississippi BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is easy. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the sign-up process.

Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.

Games to Bet on Today

Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA, TSN (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-BA, TSN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Warriors (-2.5)

Warriors (-2.5) Warriors Moneyline: -140

-140 Raptors Moneyline: +115

+115 Total: 237.5

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA, BSSC (Watch on Fubo)

SportsNet LA, BSSC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Clippers (-3.5)

Clippers (-3.5) Clippers Moneyline: -165

-165 Lakers Moneyline: +135

+135 Total: 230.5

San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: BSOH, BSSW (Watch on Fubo)

BSOH, BSSW (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Cavaliers (-10.5)

Cavaliers (-10.5) Cavaliers Moneyline: -500

-500 Spurs Moneyline: +360

+360 Total: 234.5

Wichita State Shockers vs. Temple Owls

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)

ESPNU (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Temple (-1.5)

Temple (-1.5) Total: 149.5

Michigan State Spartans vs. Northwestern Wildcats

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois TV Channel: BTN (Watch on Fubo)

BTN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Northwestern (-2.5)

Northwestern (-2.5) Total: 134.5

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: BSSW, BSN (Watch on Fubo)

BSSW, BSN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Timberwolves (-2.5)

Timberwolves (-2.5) Timberwolves Moneyline: -140

-140 Mavericks Moneyline: +115

+115 Total: 229.5

Niagara Purple Eagles vs. Iona Gaels

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: New Rochelle, New York

New Rochelle, New York TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Iona (-9.5)

Iona (-9.5) Total: 140.5

Indiana State Sycamores vs. Northern Iowa Panthers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Cedar Falls, Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Northern Iowa (-1.5)

Northern Iowa (-1.5) Total: 156.5

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV Channel: (Watch on Fubo)

(Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bills (-3)

Bills (-3) Bills Moneyline: -150

-150 Dolphins Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 48

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES, ROOT Sports NW (Watch on Fubo)

YES, ROOT Sports NW (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Nets (-8.5)

Nets (-8.5) Nets Moneyline: -350

-350 Trail Blazers Moneyline: +275

+275 Total: 225.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.