How to Bet

Looking to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is simple. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

If you're wanting to put money on a game game today but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.

Games in Mississippi Today

Southern Miss Golden Eagles vs. Lamar Cardinals

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Beaumont, Texas

Beaumont, Texas TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Lamar (-4.5)

Lamar (-4.5) Lamar Moneyline: -200

-200 Southern Miss Moneyline: +165

+165 Total: 149.5

