How to Bet

If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting started is simple. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and ensure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app guide you through the sign-up process.

Looking to bet on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.

Games to Bet on Today

Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, KJZZ (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-BOS, KJZZ (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Celtics (-14.5)

Celtics (-14.5) Celtics Moneyline: -1100

-1100 Jazz Moneyline: +675

+675 Total: 239.5

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: ESPN+,BSSO,MNMT (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,BSSO,MNMT (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Hurricanes (-175)

Hurricanes (-175) Moneyline Underdog: Capitals (+145)

Capitals (+145) Total: 6

Fairfield Stags vs. Siena Saints

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Siena (-4.5)

Siena (-4.5) Total: 139.5

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Purdue Boilermakers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)

Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Purdue (-9.5)

Purdue (-9.5) Total: 154.5

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: BSIN, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)

BSIN, BSSE (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Pacers (-3.5)

Pacers (-3.5) Pacers Moneyline: -165

-165 Hawks Moneyline: +135

+135 Total: 263.5

Niagara Purple Eagles vs. Manhattan Jaspers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Riverdale, New York

Riverdale, New York TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Manhattan (-2.5)

Manhattan (-2.5) Total: 139.5

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES, BSOK (Watch on Fubo)

YES, BSOK (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Thunder (-5.5)

Thunder (-5.5) Thunder Moneyline: -225

-225 Nets Moneyline: +180

+180 Total: 233.5

Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Toledo Rockets

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Toledo (-12.5)

Toledo (-12.5) Total: 157.5

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Akron Zips

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Akron (-9.5)

Akron (-9.5) Total: 139.5

Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT2 (Watch on Fubo)

BSOH, MNMT2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Cavaliers (-10.5)

Cavaliers (-10.5) Cavaliers Moneyline: -500

-500 Wizards Moneyline: +375

+375 Total: 239.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.