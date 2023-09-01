Mississippi BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is easy. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

If you're looking to bet on a game matchup today but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a bigger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.

Games to Bet on Today

Duquesne Dukes vs. UMass Minutemen

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts TV Channel: ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: UMass (-1.5)

UMass (-1.5) Total: 154.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Stanford Cardinal vs. UCLA Bruins

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: UCLA (-4.5)

UCLA (-4.5) Total: 138.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Dayton Flyers vs. Davidson Wildcats

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson, North Carolina TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Davidson (-4.5)

Davidson (-4.5) Total: 137.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies vs. VCU Rams

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: VCU (-4.5)

VCU (-4.5) Total: 134.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSFL (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-CA, BSFL (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Kings (-5.5)

Kings (-5.5) Kings Moneyline: -200

-200 Magic Moneyline: +165

+165 Total: 232.5

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Anaheim Ducks

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California TV Channel: ESPN+,BSW (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,BSW (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Maple Leafs (-190)

Maple Leafs (-190) Moneyline Underdog: Ducks (+155)

Ducks (+155) Total: 6.5

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: BSSE, BSOK (Watch on Fubo)

BSSE, BSOK (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Thunder (-1.5)

Thunder (-1.5) Thunder Moneyline: -125

-125 Hawks Moneyline: +105

+105 Total: 246.5

Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Virginia (-14.5)

Virginia (-14.5) Total: 128.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Fordham Rams vs. George Washington Revolutionaries

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: George Washington (-4.5)

George Washington (-4.5) Total: 149.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Rice Owls vs. Tulane Green Wave

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)

ESPNU (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Tulane (-8.5)

Tulane (-8.5) Total: 162.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.