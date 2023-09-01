Mississippi BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting registered is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app guide you through the registration process.

If you're wanting to put money on a game matchup today but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the contest. It's that simple.

Games to Bet on Today

DePaul Blue Demons vs. UConn Huskies

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)

Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: UConn (-23.5)

UConn (-23.5) Total: 138.5

San Jose State Spartans vs. Wyoming Cowboys

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming TV Channel: MW Network

MW Network Spread Favorite: Wyoming (-5.5)

Wyoming (-5.5) Total: 143.5

East Carolina Pirates vs. Florida Atlantic Owls

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Florida Atlantic (-17.5)

Florida Atlantic (-17.5) Total: 146.5

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin TV Channel: BTN (Watch on Fubo)

BTN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Wisconsin (-6.5)

Wisconsin (-6.5) Total: 152.5

Western Michigan Broncos vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Miami (OH) (-5.5)

Miami (OH) (-5.5) Total: 147.5

Montreal Canadiens vs. Dallas Stars

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

BSSW,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Stars (-300)

Stars (-300) Moneyline Underdog: Canadiens (+240)

Canadiens (+240) Total: 6.5

Florida Panthers vs. Arizona Coyotes

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona TV Channel: ESPN+,BSFL,SCRIPPS (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,BSFL,SCRIPPS (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Panthers (-160)

Panthers (-160) Moneyline Underdog: Coyotes (+135)

Coyotes (+135) Total: 6

Ottawa Senators vs. Vancouver Canucks

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia TV Channel:

Moneyline Favorite: Canucks (-145)

Canucks (-145) Moneyline Underdog: Senators (+120)

Senators (+120) Total: 6.5

Syracuse Orange vs. Duke Blue Devils

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Duke (-13.5)

Duke (-13.5) Total: 151.5

UAB Blazers vs. UTSA Roadrunners

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)

ESPNU (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: UTSA (-6.5)

UTSA (-6.5) Total: 156.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.