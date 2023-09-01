Matt Olson vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Olson -- with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on September 1 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (135) this season while batting .268 with 70 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- In 90 of 133 games this season (67.7%) Olson has picked up a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (27.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 36 games this season (27.1%), leaving the park in 7.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 45.1% of his games this year, Olson has notched at least one RBI. In 30 of those games (22.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- In 58.6% of his games this season (78 of 133), he has scored, and in 22 of those games (16.5%) he has scored more than once.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|67
|.276
|AVG
|.262
|.381
|OBP
|.371
|.617
|SLG
|.554
|36
|XBH
|34
|23
|HR
|20
|57
|RBI
|55
|71/41
|K/BB
|77/45
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 157 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Urias (11-7 with a 4.41 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 21st of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty went six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.41 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
