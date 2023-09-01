Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners square off against DJ Stewart and the New York Mets on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Citi Field.

Mariners vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 10th in MLB play with 173 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Seattle is 12th in MLB, slugging .417.

The Mariners have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).

Seattle ranks 11th in runs scored with 640 (4.8 per game).

The Mariners' .325 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.

Mariners hitters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in the majors.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

Seattle's 3.66 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the first-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.166).

Mets Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mets' 173 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

New York is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

The Mets' .236 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

New York has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 582 (4.3 per game).

The Mets have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Mets are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking eighth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

New York strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

New York has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Mets rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.381 WHIP this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 27th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.

Gilbert is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Gilbert will look to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging six innings per outing.

In two of his 26 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mets' Kodai Senga (10-7) will make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Senga will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Royals W 3-2 Home Luis Castillo Alec Marsh 8/28/2023 Athletics W 7-0 Home Bryan Woo Kyle Muller 8/29/2023 Athletics L 3-1 Home Luke Weaver Ken Waldichuk 8/29/2023 Athletics L 3-1 Home George Kirby Ken Waldichuk 8/30/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Home Bryce Miller Zach Neal 9/1/2023 Mets - Away Logan Gilbert Kodai Senga 9/2/2023 Mets - Away Luis Castillo David Peterson 9/3/2023 Mets - Away Bryan Woo Tylor Megill 9/4/2023 Reds - Away George Kirby Brandon Williamson 9/5/2023 Reds - Away Bryce Miller Hunter Greene 9/6/2023 Reds - Away Logan Gilbert -

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mets Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Angels L 5-3 Home Carlos Carrasco Chase Silseth 8/27/2023 Angels W 3-2 Home David Peterson Griffin Canning 8/28/2023 Rangers L 4-3 Home Tylor Megill Jon Gray 8/29/2023 Rangers L 2-1 Home José Quintana Andrew Heaney 8/30/2023 Rangers W 6-5 Home Denyi Reyes Dane Dunning 9/1/2023 Mariners - Home Kodai Senga Logan Gilbert 9/2/2023 Mariners - Home David Peterson Luis Castillo 9/3/2023 Mariners - Home Tylor Megill Bryan Woo 9/5/2023 Nationals - Away José Quintana MacKenzie Gore 9/6/2023 Nationals - Away Kodai Senga Patrick Corbin 9/8/2023 Twins - Away - -

