Sun Belt Games Today: How to Watch Sun Belt Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 1
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It's time for Week 1 of the 2023 college football campaign, which includes 14 games that feature teams from the Sun Belt. To ensure you catch all of the early-season action, check out the article below for info on how to watch.
Sun Belt Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Rhode Island Rams at Georgia State Panthers
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Arkansas State Red Wolves at Oklahoma Sooners
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Appalachian State Mountaineers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Albany (NY) Great Danes at Marshall Thundering Herd
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Citadel Bulldogs at Georgia Southern Eagles
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Bucknell Bison at James Madison Dukes
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Texas State Bobcats at Baylor Bears
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Alcorn State Braves at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Army Black Knights at UL Monroe Warhawks
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|NFL Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Troy Trojans
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Old Dominion Monarchs at Virginia Tech Hokies
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|South Alabama Jaguars at Tulane Green Wave
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Northwestern State Demons at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
|8:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at UCLA Bruins
|10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
