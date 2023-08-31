Utah vs. Florida: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 31
The No. 14 Utah Utes (0-0) play the Florida Gators (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Utes are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 45.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah vs. Florida matchup.
Utah vs. Florida Game Info
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
Utah vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah Moneyline
|Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah (-6.5)
|45.5
|-275
|+220
|DraftKings
|Utah (-6.5)
|45.5
|-265
|+215
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-278
|+225
|Tipico
|Utah (-7)
|-
|-290
|+230
Utah vs. Florida Betting Trends
- Utah covered eight times in 14 games with a spread last season.
- The Utes had an ATS record of 7-1 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites last season.
- Florida compiled a 7-6-0 ATS record last season.
- The Gators covered the spread three times last year (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
Utah & Florida 2023 Futures Odds
|Utah
|To Win the National Champ.
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+500
|Bet $100 to win $500
|Florida
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the SEC
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
