Ozzie Albies and his .392 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Lance Lynn on August 31 at 10:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .268 with 21 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 36 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 84th and he is 17th in slugging.

Albies has had a hit in 82 of 120 games this year (68.3%), including multiple hits 33 times (27.5%).

He has hit a home run in 26 games this season (21.7%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Albies has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 21.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 11 contests.

In 51.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 63 .241 AVG .292 .299 OBP .350 .450 SLG .557 22 XBH 31 10 HR 18 38 RBI 52 40/17 K/BB 47/19 2 SB 9

Dodgers Pitching Rankings