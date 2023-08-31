Minnesota vs. Nebraska: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 31
Big Ten action features the Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) facing off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 43.5 points.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Nebraska matchup.
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Nebraska Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Minnesota (-7.5)
|43.5
|-275
|+220
|DraftKings
|Minnesota (-7.5)
|43.5
|-285
|+230
|PointsBet
|Minnesota (-7.5)
|-
|-286
|+230
|Tipico
|Minnesota (-7.5)
|-
|-290
|+230
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Betting Trends
- Minnesota won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
- The Golden Gophers had an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites last season.
- Nebraska won five games against the spread last year, failing to cover seven times.
- The Cornhuskers covered the spread four times last year (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
Minnesota & Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds
|Minnesota
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|Nebraska
|To Win the National Champ.
|+30000
|Bet $100 to win $30000
