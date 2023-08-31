Austin Riley, with a slugging percentage of .415 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Lance Lynn on the mound, August 31 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Rockies.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .278 with 26 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 47 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.

Riley has reached base via a hit in 93 games this year (of 132 played), and had multiple hits in 45 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 22.0% of his games in 2023 (29 of 132), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.9% of his games this season, Riley has driven in at least one run. In 22 of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 69 times this year (52.3%), including 23 games with multiple runs (17.4%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 66 .301 AVG .257 .361 OBP .317 .547 SLG .471 32 XBH 26 15 HR 16 40 RBI 43 70/24 K/BB 68/23 2 SB 1

