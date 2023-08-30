Travis d'Arnaud vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Travis d'Arnaud -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on August 30 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is batting .245 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- d'Arnaud has picked up a hit in 31 of 55 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has homered in 14.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 55), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.4% of his games this season, d'Arnaud has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (16.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (38.2%), including multiple runs in three games.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|30
|.209
|AVG
|.271
|.289
|OBP
|.312
|.430
|SLG
|.432
|9
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|15
|17/10
|K/BB
|32/6
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.58).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (191 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will send Freeland (5-13) to the mound for his 26th start of the season. He is 5-13 with a 5.00 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 135 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (5.00), 49th in WHIP (1.467), and 53rd in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
