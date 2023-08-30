Travis d'Arnaud -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on August 30 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is batting .245 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.

d'Arnaud has picked up a hit in 31 of 55 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has homered in 14.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 55), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.4% of his games this season, d'Arnaud has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (16.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 21 games this season (38.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 30 .209 AVG .271 .289 OBP .312 .430 SLG .432 9 XBH 11 5 HR 4 17 RBI 15 17/10 K/BB 32/6 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings