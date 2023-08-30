After going 2-for-5 in his most recent game, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Kyle Freeland) at 8:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 1.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .417, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .570.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

Acuna has picked up a hit in 76.3% of his 131 games this season, with more than one hit in 43.5% of them.

In 20.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has had at least one RBI in 38.2% of his games this year (50 of 131), with two or more RBI 17 times (13.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 82 of 131 games this season, he has scored, and 28 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Braves Players vs the Rockies

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 64 .336 AVG .335 .431 OBP .405 .577 SLG .564 32 XBH 31 14 HR 15 37 RBI 42 39/42 K/BB 34/27 29 SB 32

Rockies Pitching Rankings