The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies, who went 2-for-5 last time out, take on Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -200)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .265 with 21 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 36 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 87th and he is 18th in slugging.

Albies has gotten at least one hit in 68.1% of his games this year (81 of 119), with multiple hits 32 times (26.9%).

Looking at the 119 games he has played this year, he's homered in 26 of them (21.8%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Albies has had at least one RBI in 40.3% of his games this season (48 of 119), with more than one RBI 26 times (21.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 52.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 62 .241 AVG .286 .299 OBP .345 .450 SLG .556 22 XBH 31 10 HR 18 38 RBI 52 40/17 K/BB 46/19 2 SB 9

