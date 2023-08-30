Orlando Arcia vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Kyle Freeland) at 8:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .281 with 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.
- Arcia will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- In 64.2% of his 109 games this season, Arcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (13.8%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Arcia has driven home a run in 34 games this year (31.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 42 of 109 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Braves Players vs the Rockies
- Click Here for Marcell Ozuna
- Click Here for Kevin Pillar
- Click Here for Ronald Acuña Jr.
- Click Here for Michael Harris II
- Click Here for Travis d'Arnaud
- Click Here for Ozzie Albies
- Click Here for Matt Olson
- Click Here for Austin Riley
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|52
|.289
|AVG
|.272
|.352
|OBP
|.322
|.454
|SLG
|.429
|16
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|7
|29
|RBI
|21
|43/17
|K/BB
|35/14
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.58).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (191 total, 1.4 per game).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 26th of the season. He is 5-13 with a 5.00 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 30-year-old's 5.00 ERA ranks 49th, 1.467 WHIP ranks 49th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 53rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.