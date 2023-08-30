Michael Harris II -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on August 30 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Rockies.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has 22 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .290.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 51st in the league in slugging.

Harris II has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (72 of 108), with multiple hits 25 times (23.1%).

He has homered in 9.3% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

Harris II has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (25.0%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (9.3%).

In 41 of 108 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Other Braves Players vs the Rockies

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 58 .305 AVG .278 .346 OBP .327 .494 SLG .426 19 XBH 18 6 HR 6 22 RBI 19 36/9 K/BB 42/16 8 SB 12

Rockies Pitching Rankings