On Wednesday, Marcell Ozuna (batting .474 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has 20 doubles, 30 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .269.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

Ozuna will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers in his last outings.

Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 80 games this year (of 115 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

Looking at the 115 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 27 of them (23.5%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has an RBI in 43 of 115 games this season, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 44.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Braves Players vs the Rockies

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 55 .294 AVG .244 .370 OBP .313 .607 SLG .459 30 XBH 20 18 HR 12 38 RBI 35 51/26 K/BB 56/20 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings