Marcell Ozuna vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Marcell Ozuna (batting .474 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)
Discover More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has 20 doubles, 30 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .269.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
- Ozuna will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers in his last outings.
- Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 80 games this year (of 115 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- Looking at the 115 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 27 of them (23.5%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has an RBI in 43 of 115 games this season, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 44.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.6%.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|55
|.294
|AVG
|.244
|.370
|OBP
|.313
|.607
|SLG
|.459
|30
|XBH
|20
|18
|HR
|12
|38
|RBI
|35
|51/26
|K/BB
|56/20
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.58 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (191 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Freeland (5-13) to the mound for his 26th start of the season. He is 5-13 with a 5.00 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (5.00), 49th in WHIP (1.467), and 53rd in K/9 (5.7) among pitchers who qualify.
