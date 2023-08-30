Kevin Pillar -- with a slugging percentage of .214 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on August 30 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Discover More About This Game

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar is hitting .223 with eight doubles, six home runs and six walks.

Pillar has had a hit in 26 of 62 games this year (41.9%), including multiple hits six times (9.7%).

He has hit a home run in six games this year (9.7%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Pillar has driven in a run in 17 games this year (27.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.1%).

In 19 games this season (30.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .177 AVG .256 .215 OBP .275 .339 SLG .442 6 XBH 8 2 HR 4 9 RBI 13 18/3 K/BB 21/3 2 SB 1

