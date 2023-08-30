Kevin Pillar vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Kevin Pillar -- with a slugging percentage of .214 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on August 30 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar is hitting .223 with eight doubles, six home runs and six walks.
- Pillar has had a hit in 26 of 62 games this year (41.9%), including multiple hits six times (9.7%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (9.7%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Pillar has driven in a run in 17 games this year (27.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.1%).
- In 19 games this season (30.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|.177
|AVG
|.256
|.215
|OBP
|.275
|.339
|SLG
|.442
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|13
|18/3
|K/BB
|21/3
|2
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.58).
- The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (191 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Freeland (5-13) out for his 26th start of the season. He is 5-13 with a 5.00 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 5.00 ERA ranks 49th, 1.467 WHIP ranks 49th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 53rd.
