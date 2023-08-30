How to Watch the Braves vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 30
The Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies will play on Wednesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ezequiel Tovar among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 247 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .501 slugging percentage.
- The Braves' .276 batting average leads MLB.
- Atlanta has the top offense in baseball, scoring 5.8 runs per game (763 total runs).
- The Braves have a league-high .345 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.261).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Darius Vines will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 25-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/25/2023
|Giants
|W 5-1
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Logan Webb
|8/26/2023
|Giants
|W 7-3
|Away
|Max Fried
|Ryan Walker
|8/27/2023
|Giants
|L 8-5
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Tristan Beck
|8/28/2023
|Rockies
|W 14-4
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Austin Gomber
|8/29/2023
|Rockies
|W 3-1
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Peter Lambert
|8/30/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Darius Vines
|Kyle Freeland
|8/31/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Julio Urías
|9/1/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|9/2/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Bobby Miller
|9/3/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/5/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|-
|Zack Thompson
