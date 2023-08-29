How to Watch Men's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Tuesday, August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In one of the many compelling matchups on the NCAA Men's Soccer schedule today, Lipscomb and Saint Louis take the pitch on ESPN+.
Watch your favorite men's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Sacred Heart vs Siena
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Mount St. Mary's vs Radford
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Saint Louis vs Lipscomb
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Make sure you're following along with men's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.