Braves vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 27
Sunday's contest at Oracle Park has the Atlanta Braves (84-44) going head-to-head against the San Francisco Giants (66-63) at 7:10 PM (on August 27). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Braves, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The probable pitchers are Jared Shuster (4-2) for the Braves and Tristan Beck (3-2) for the Giants.
Braves vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Explore More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 8-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Braves have entered the game as favorites 115 times this season and won 76, or 66.1%, of those games.
- Atlanta has entered 95 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 67-28 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.
- No team has scored more than the 741 runs Atlanta has this season.
- The Braves have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 21
|Mets
|L 10-4
|Allan Winans vs David Peterson
|August 22
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Bryce Elder vs Tylor Megill
|August 23
|Mets
|W 7-0
|Charlie Morton vs José Quintana
|August 25
|@ Giants
|W 5-1
|Spencer Strider vs Logan Webb
|August 26
|@ Giants
|W 7-3
|Max Fried vs Ryan Walker
|August 27
|@ Giants
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Tristan Beck
|August 28
|@ Rockies
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Austin Gomber
|August 29
|@ Rockies
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Peter Lambert
|August 30
|@ Rockies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Kyle Freeland
|August 31
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Max Fried vs Julio Urías
|September 1
|@ Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
