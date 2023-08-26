The Atlanta Braves, including Vaughn Grissom and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI against the Mets.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate

  • Grissom is batting .280 with three doubles, a triple and two walks.
  • Grissom has gotten at least one hit in 72.7% of his games this season (16 of 22), with at least two hits five times (22.7%).
  • In 22 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Grissom has driven in a run in seven games this year (31.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in five of 22 games so far this year.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
.333 AVG .231
.333 OBP .295
.444 SLG .256
3 XBH 1
0 HR 0
6 RBI 3
8/0 K/BB 7/2
0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Walker gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.14 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the right-hander threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies without surrendering a hit.
  • In 34 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.14 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing batters.
