Collin Morikawa is the in the lead at the 2023 TOUR Championship after two rounds of play. Morikawa is shooting -16 and is +250 to win.

TOUR Championship Third Round Information

Start Time: 12:21 PM ET

12:21 PM ET Venue: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par/Distance: Par 70/7,346 yards

TOUR Championship Best Odds to Win

Viktor Hovland

Tee Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-16)

1st (-16) Odds to Win: +180

Hovland Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -2 2 0 12th Round 2 64 -6 7 1 1st

Collin Morikawa

Tee Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-16)

1st (-16) Odds to Win: +250

Morikawa Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 61 -9 7 0 1st Round 2 64 -6 6 0 1st

Scottie Scheffler

Tee Time: 2:49 PM ET

2:49 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-14)

3rd (-14) Odds to Win: +350

Scheffler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 71 +1 5 3 24th Round 2 65 -5 5 0 4th

Jon Rahm

Tee Time: 2:38 PM ET

2:38 PM ET Current Rank: 5th (-12)

5th (-12) Odds to Win: +1100

Rahm Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -1 5 4 16th Round 2 65 -5 7 2 4th

Xander Schauffele

Tee Time: 2:38 PM ET

2:38 PM ET Current Rank: 5th (-12)

5th (-12) Odds to Win: +1200

Schauffele Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -3 6 3 8th Round 2 64 -6 6 0 1st

TOUR Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Keegan Bradley 4th (-13) +2200 Rory McIlroy 7th (-10) +2200 Tyrrell Hatton 8th (-9) +10000 Matthew Fitzpatrick 8th (-9) +10000 Wyndham Clark 8th (-9) +12500 Patrick Cantlay 13th (-7) +20000 Sam Burns 11th (-8) +25000 Max Homa 13th (-7) +30000 Adam Schenk 11th (-8) +40000 Russell Henley 13th (-7) +40000

