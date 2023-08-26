Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the San Diego State vs. Ohio Game – Saturday, August 26
The San Diego State Aztecs (0-0) and Ohio Bobcats (0-0) will face each other in a matchup at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. For odds and best bets, keep reading.
When and Where is San Diego State vs. Ohio?
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: San Diego, California
- Venue: Snapdragon Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Ohio 26, San Diego State 23
- San Diego State won 71.4% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (5-2).
- The Aztecs had a record of 5-2 in games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter last year (71.4%).
- Ohio was an underdog eight times last season and won four of those games.
- Last season, the Bobcats won two of their six games when they were the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Aztecs have an implied win probability of 57.4%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Ohio)
- Against the spread, San Diego State went 5-8-0 last year.
- As a 2.5-point favorite or more, the Aztecs had two wins ATS (2-5) last year.
- Against the spread, Ohio was 9-4-1 last year.
- The Bobcats' ATS record as underdogs of 2.5 points or more was 4-3 last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (50)
- San Diego State played three games with over 50 total points, its current matchup's point total, last year.
- San Diego State played in 11 games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 50 points.
- San Diego State and Ohio combined to average 3.3 more points per game a season ago than the total of 50 set for this game.
Splits Tables
San Diego State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44
|46.2
|40.4
|Implied Total AVG
|27.5
|28.4
|26.2
|ATS Record
|5-8-0
|2-6-0
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-7-0
|3-5-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-2
|3-2
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-4
|2-1
|0-3
Ohio
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|57.1
|59.7
|54.4
|Implied Total AVG
|32.9
|33.4
|32.4
|ATS Record
|9-4-1
|5-2-0
|4-2-1
|Over/Under Record
|8-6-0
|4-3-0
|4-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-0
|3-0
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-4
|3-1
|1-3
