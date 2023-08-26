Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia is the setting for the South Carolina State Bulldogs' (0-0) matchup against the Jackson State Tigers (0-0) on August 26, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

While South Carolina State ranked 50th in total defense with 355.0 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly worse on offense, ranking 15th-worst (300.0 yards per game). Jackson State thrived on both sides of the ball last season, ranking 16th-best in total offense (447.9 yards per game) and best in total defense (253.2 yards allowed per game).

Jackson State vs. South Carolina State Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Jackson State vs. South Carolina State Key Statistics (2022)

Jackson State South Carolina State 447.9 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.0 (109th) 253.2 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355.0 (43rd) 151.8 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 106.1 (112th) 296.1 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.9 (84th) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (106th) 5 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (15th)

Jackson State Stats Leaders (2022)

Shedeur Sanders connected on 70.6% of his passes and threw for 3,745 yards and 40 touchdowns last season. Sanders also helped on the ground, accumulating six touchdowns on 13.3 yards per game.

Sy'Veon Wilkerson averaged 90.2 rushing yards and accumulated nine rushing touchdowns.

Last season Santee Marshall rushed for 357 yards. He also scored one total touchdown.

Shane Hooks averaged 57.5 receiving yards and racked up 10 receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Dallas Daniels grabbed six touchdowns and had 657 receiving yards (50.5 ypg) in 2022.

Kevin Coleman Jr. averaged 39.2 receiving yards per game on 2.5 targets per game a season ago.

South Carolina State Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Corey Fields had 1,409 passing yards (128.1 per game), a 45.2% completion percentage, 14 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Last year Kendrell Flowers took 101 rushing attempts for 391 yards (35.5 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

Tyrece Nick put up 245 yards on 70 carries (22.3 yards per game), with four rushing touchdowns last season.

Shaquan Davis picked up 45 receptions for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He was targeted 35 times, and averaged 84.9 yards per game.

Jordan Smith also impressed receiving last year. He collected 18 receptions for 278 yards and three touchdowns. He was targeted 13 times.

Rakim White reeled in 15 passes on 13 targets for 241 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 21.9 receiving yards per game.

